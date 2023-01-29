Provident Trust Co. Purchases 3,768,911 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Provident Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,891.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,768,911 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 10.9% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $381,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,835.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,344 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Alphabet stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

