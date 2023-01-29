Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

In related news, Director Richard Ferrari purchased 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,485.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $9.20 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $344.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 110.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

