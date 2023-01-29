Q Investments (CVE:QI) Trading Down 27.5%

Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 27.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 74,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Q Investments Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57, a quick ratio of 143.57 and a current ratio of 143.57.

About Q Investments

Q Investments Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. It focuses its investments in energy sector, specially oil and gas. The firm primarily invests in equity and debt. In equity, it invests in share purchase warrants. Q Investments, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda with an additional office in London.

