Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ:XM opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after buying an additional 1,819,875 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

