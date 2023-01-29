Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Quarterhill Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $163.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter.

Quarterhill Cuts Dividend

Quarterhill Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.15%.

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.