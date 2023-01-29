Raymond James & Associates Has $866,000 Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PROG were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 659,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 1,581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 435,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PROG by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 733,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 214,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PROG by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 208,009 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $625.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.04 million. PROG had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

