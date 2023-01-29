Raymond James & Associates Has $876,000 Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after buying an additional 293,071 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 946,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 59,058 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 874,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 313,979 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

SKT stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

