Raymond James Trust CO. of NH Buys 2,523 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,120.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,956.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 182,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 173,597 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,682.6% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 958.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,922.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
