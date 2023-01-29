REDW Wealth LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

