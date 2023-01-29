Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Trading Up 26.4%

Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was up 26.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 3,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Refined Metals Trading Up 26.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Refined Metals

Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

