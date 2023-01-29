REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 213.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 147.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 384.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 99,594 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 243.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 119,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 84,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 51,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 65,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Stock Performance

NYSE REX opened at $31.71 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $551.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.