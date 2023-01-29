RH (NYSE:RH) Stake Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $3,207,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in RH by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 20.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $615,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH Stock Up 0.5 %

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 187,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $49,224,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,305,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,066,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 448,942 shares of company stock valued at $116,299,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $310.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $441.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.83.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.