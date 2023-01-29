Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Shares Down 2.3%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39. 4,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Trading Down 2.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.64.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (RMBI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.