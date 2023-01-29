RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327,903 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.45 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.