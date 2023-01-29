Robert W. Baird Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $35.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $204,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

