Robert W. Baird Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $292.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROK. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ROK opened at $286.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.38. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $295.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

