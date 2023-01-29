Ross Group (LON:RGP) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Ross Group Plc (LON:RGP – Get Rating) were down 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 250,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 103,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Ross Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.43.

About Ross Group

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management services. The company was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

