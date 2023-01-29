Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $106.84 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 458,739 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $106,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Microsoft by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574,773 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $133,865,000 after buying an additional 108,602 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 9.4% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.