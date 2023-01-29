RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 2.1%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €41.85 ($45.49) and last traded at €41.86 ($45.50). Approximately 1,873,499 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.75 ($46.47).
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion and a PE ratio of 1,372.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,165.03.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
