Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 137,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45,443 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $37.85 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.99). Ryerson had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

