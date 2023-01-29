Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €333.80 ($362.83) and last traded at €327.70 ($356.20). 89,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €305.20 ($331.74).

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €314.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €337.19.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.