Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 0.5%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. 406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of research firms have commented on SISXF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

