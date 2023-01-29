SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 12,658 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

GoPro Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.54 million. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

