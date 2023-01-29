SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,650 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 111.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $120.61.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

