SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHLS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 3.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,694.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 667,449 shares of company stock valued at $15,107,419. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 453.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

