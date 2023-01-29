SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,388 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19,815.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 327,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,589,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 116,612 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $84,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $147,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $84,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $84,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,777,493 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 4.4 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $69.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.58.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

