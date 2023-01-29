SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,262 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 13.4% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.80 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. AZZ’s payout ratio is -64.76%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

