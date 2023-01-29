SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $30,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 665.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 102.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 470,416 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

