SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Centerspace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Centerspace by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSR opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $108.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.84 million, a PE ratio of -38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

