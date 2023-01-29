SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NR opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $398.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.85. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Donald Win Young acquired 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,547.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 40,251 shares of company stock worth $158,849 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

