SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,016,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.70. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.97 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.