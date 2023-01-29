SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,274,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,575,000 after buying an additional 403,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,892,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

