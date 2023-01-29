SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 796.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Trading Down 1.5 %

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.