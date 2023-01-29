SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 76,393 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 642,171 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,717,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after acquiring an additional 466,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,539 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAG opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC raised IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

