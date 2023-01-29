SG Americas Securities LLC Has $324,000 Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $43.67 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $991.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

