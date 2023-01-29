SG Americas Securities LLC Has $327,000 Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 37.7% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 31.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 378,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 442,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.60. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $22.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

