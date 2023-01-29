SG Americas Securities LLC Has $330,000 Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $40.68 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,340 shares of company stock worth $2,629,303. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.