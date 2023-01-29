SG Americas Securities LLC Has $333,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XME. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $57.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.