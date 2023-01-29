SG Americas Securities LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in St. Joe by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

St. Joe Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $46.06 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

