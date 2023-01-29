SG Americas Securities LLC Has $340,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,509 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,683. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NYSE TNET opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

