SG Americas Securities LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 88,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invitae by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitae

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

NVTA stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

