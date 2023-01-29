SG Americas Securities LLC Has $347,000 Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,785 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in MFA Financial by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MFA Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

NYSE MFA opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.83. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently -63.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.