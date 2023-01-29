SG Americas Securities LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 53.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 117,617 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GTX opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.32. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.