SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,048 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 2,531,272 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,015,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $722.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 52.73% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.