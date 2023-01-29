SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5,054.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,766 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 149,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 141,987 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,313.8% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 40,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,909.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 119,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 113,592 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,908.4% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,268.9% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

