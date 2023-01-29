SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,655,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,505,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,737,000 after acquiring an additional 797,385 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of ZD opened at $89.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.12. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

