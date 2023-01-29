SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 14,264 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4,363.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,464.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCU opened at $15.03 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $736.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

