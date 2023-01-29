SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,989 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after acquiring an additional 594,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GMS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,987,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in GMS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 811,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. GMS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,208.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,208.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $686,403. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

