SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 28,484 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 227.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quotient Technology

In other news, President Scott David Raskin sold 25,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $80,334.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,631,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 25,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $80,334.41. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,167,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quotient Technology Stock Up 4.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Quotient Technology from $2.90 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of QUOT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $386.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.87. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

