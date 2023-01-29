SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 42,859 Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VNET Group stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. VNET Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $255.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.08 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

